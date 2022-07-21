Two European architecture students called Anna Schweiger, and Jaap Willemsen, have designed and built a cafeteria in a remote village in Ghana called Sang

The cafeteria was built together with locals using mud as part of a vocational school for the community

The building, which had a budget of about $20,000, was completed in 12 weeks and provided a space for students to eat

Two students of the Vienna University of Technology, Anna Schweiger and Jaap Willemsen, built a mud cafeteria for a vocational school called Sang in Ghana's Northern Region. The cafeteria was built in 2017 with a budget of about $20,000 and was completed in 12 weeks.

The mud cafeteria. Photo credit: Anna Schweiger. Source: UGC

The architects explained that they needed to construct the cafeteria since it serves as a hub for social events and a place to eat. They added that it was a location where students may unwind and interact in a welcoming indoor environment. The neighbourhood could also utilize the structure for minor gatherings if necessary.

Another angle of the mud cafeteria. Photo credit: Anna Schweiger. Source: UGC

The structure of the design is built on a repeatable modular system. The modules serve as separate supporting components that enable the building to be extended over time.

The architects made an effort to limit cement usage by reserving it for load-bearing or weather-exposed areas while utilizing only locally available sustainable materials. The building must be kept cool due to the region's consistently high temperatures.

The inside of the cafeteria. Photo credit: Anna Schweiger. Source: UGC

Anna Schweiger and Jaap Willemsen designed the structure using the two-layer principle to produce a cosy inside environment. The inside of the building is shielded from rain and harsh sunshine by the sheltered outside space surrounding it.

Children sitting infront of the mud cafeteria. Photo credit: Anna Schweiger. Source: UGC

The 45 cm thick rammed earth outside walls serves as a heat buffer, regulating the indoor temperature during the day.

The structure is divided into three separate parts. For the time being, a classroom will be used in the largest portion. The centre, a semi-outdoor space, is connected to a counter in the smaller room with a service hatch.

