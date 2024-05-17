A video of Ghanaian presenter Blakk Rasta reacting to the joke made by Celestine Donkor about heavy Ewe names has gone viral

Black Rasta, in the video shared by TV3, called out the gospel musician over the remark and asked her to return to her homeland and get baptised at shrines in the Volta region

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions, as some supported his remarks while others criticised him

Ghanaian presenter Abubakar Ahmed, known in showbiz as Blakk Rasta, has waded into conversations about some remarks by renowned Gospel musician Celestine Donkor regarding heavy Ewe names.

Celestine Donkor has been heavily criticised for revealing that she prayed earnestly not to get married to an Ewe with a heavy name.

According to her, she always wanted a man whose surname is very light, despite being a Voltarian.

Her comment, however, did not sit down well with many Ghanaians, who did not hesitate to express their displeasure over the remarks.

The latest comment on the matter is from Blakk Rasta, who condemned the statement.

Giving a submission on his radio programme, he noted that an apology for the remarks was good. However, it is not enough.

"The second step is to go to the Volta Region, be re-baptised in the shrines and be given Akple to eat before returning to Accra."

He unequivocally condemned the statement, stressing that it was an indictment of the Ewe culture.

Netizens react to Blakk Rasta's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to Blakk Rasta's comment. While some believed that his remarks were justified, others believed otherwise.

@Kwaku Karikari Manu wrote:

"Black Rasta is something else, I’m surprised he is allowed to share these things on a big platform like TV3. Imagine the parliamentarians told him apology wasn’t enough when he was summoned there."

@klenam A.j wrote:

"It’s sad."

@Eloking wrote:

"Who the hell is he to say it’s not enough tsww."

