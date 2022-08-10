Liberia is blessed with several famous people, and others have been using their abilities to lift the country even further

One of the well-known Liberian musicians who is promoting Liberia on the international stage is C.I.C who has been sharing the same stage with other well-known musicians

He recently acquired an expensive mansion in Ghana, which is believed to cost about $500,000 to provide a comfortable place for him to stay when he is in Ghana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Renowned Liberian musician C.I.C has decided to plant more permanent roots in Ghana by splurging $500,000 on a property in Ghana. If not in Liberia, C.I.C always interacts with local musicians and fans in Ghana.

C.I.C. poses in front of his new house in Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana Music Blog

Source: UGC

Recently, C.I.C released a new song called "too much money" with Sierra Leonean singer Drizilik in which he boasts about his fortune. Watch an excerpt of the video below.

Popcaan's followers wanted to know where he stayed or slept when he was in Ghana. So he took the opportunity to splash pictures of himself online, posing in front of a beautiful mansion which is purported to be his own.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

C.I.C is not the only foreign celebrity who owns a home in Ghana. Other celebrities like Michael Blackson, Genevieve Nnaji and Emmanuel Adebayor have bought permanent residences in Ghana where they can unwind and relax anytime in the country. Many also use that opportunity to interact with their fans in Ghana.

See a video of Michael Blackson's mansion in Ghana below.

Other foreign celebrities have also spoken about settling down in Ghana to connect with their roots and build a strong community with their fans in Ghana.

Jamaican star Popcaan buys GHC31m mansion in Ghana after Year of Return (Video)

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how famous Jamaican star, Popcaan, bought a mansion worth GHC 31 million in Ghana after the Year Of Return celebrations. Popcaan, also known as Unruly Boss, chastised other musicians for exclusively investing in real estate in Jamaica.

The timely purchase made by Popcaan coincided with 'Beyond The Return', which encouraged diasporans to invest more in Ghana.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh