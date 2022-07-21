There are many buildings like Independence Temple and others that have an unusual architecture which is found all around the world

The beautiful architectural buildings could be museums, churches or hotels, which come in all forms, shapes and sizes

Several massive buildings designed by numerous architects have transcended the limits of nature and amazed tourists alike

The human mind is always stretching itself in inconceivable ways. This is evident in the construction of several buildings with unusual architectural designs worldwide. YEN.com.gh shows where such buildings are located in the world.

Independence Temple, USA

Independence Temple is a place of prayer and learning committed to advancing world peace. The lovely architectural building is located in Missouri, USA, and it is one of the strangest buildings in the world.

The temple's architecture, which the Community of Christ constructed in response to a revelation, resembles the curving shell of the Nautilus and has a 300-foot stainless steel tower. It displays a variety of international contemporary and traditional religious art.

Ren Building, China

Shanghai's Ren Building is a well-constructed structure. The structure was imagined as two buildings coming together to become one, and the plan was for a hotel, a sports complex, and a convention centre.

The first structure to emerge from the water was devoted to bodily activities and contained a centre for aquatic culture and sports. The other structure that rose from the ground had a stylishly furnished conference centre devoted to the spirit and enlightenment.

Casa Terracota, Colombia

Casa Terracota, also known as the Ceramic House, was constructed by hand using clay and dried in the sun. Locals in Colombia refer to this remarkable building as the "Casa de Flintstone" or Flintstone House since it is situated in a majestic mountain town.

It resembles a large pile of clay that has been haphazardly molded to resemble a dwelling. This strange building is situated against a breathtaking backdrop of the mountains, surrounded by lush, green fields.

