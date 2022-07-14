Ghana is welcoming to all foreigners, whether celebrities or not, who want to buy or build houses and settle down in the country

In 2019 during The Year of Return, millions of foreigners came to Ghana from all over the world to experience the nation's rich culture and history

The mansions of foreign celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji, Michael Blackson and others in Ghana testify to the country's hospitable nature

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana is a top destination for foreigners in Africa. However, many are reluctant to return to their countries after experiencing all that Ghana has to offer. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights foreigners who have mansions in Ghana.

Michael Blackson's House in Trasacco Valley

American comedian Michael Blackson. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Michael Blackson is a popular American actor and comedian. Over the past year, Blackson has been traveling often to Ghana. It appears that he has purchased a new property in order to establish a more long-term residence in the country.

In a video on Instagram, Blackson displayed the luxurious home in Trasacco Valley, close to East Legon. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Genevieve Nnaji's House in East Legon

Genevieve's mansion in Achimota, Ghana. Photo credit: Gistreel.com. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Veteran Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is known to keep a very low profile. However, fans are always amazed as the popular Nollywood legend makes more lucrative moves with grace and charm. According to several reports, the movie star bought a $4 million property in Accra in 2015. The house is situated in Achimota, Accra.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor's mansion in Trasacco Valley. Photo credit: Ghana Celebrities. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Emmanuel Adebayor Sheyi, a former Togolese international football player and one of the wealthiest African athletes of all time, is one man who certainly doesn't need to hide his home. It is no news that the Togolese international has a permanent residence in the plush neighbourhood of Trasacco Valley in Accra, Ghana.

Abandoned Mansions of Famous Celebrities like Bruce Lee, Michael Jackson and Others Found Around The World

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about abandoned mansions of celebrities worldwide. Famous people like Michael Jackson, P. Diddy and others gained a fortune by entertaining their followers, giving them the means to purchase whatever home they chose.

A celebrity's property typically sells quickly after being on the market, but this is not the case in certain cases.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh