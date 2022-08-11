The Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi is a multi-purpose stadium that is mostly used for football games and also hosted the 2008 African Cup of Nations

The stadium has a capacity of 20,000 people and is also the home stadium of Sekondi Hasaacas FC in the Western Region

The Essipong Sports Stadium has been abandoned even after the government promised it would invest more than $3 million to finish the first phase of the repair project

The Ministry of Youth and Sports disclosed that the reconstruction of the Essipong Stadium would begin in 2020. Yet, since it was finished for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, the Essipong Stadium has not been renovated and is in terrible condition.

Due to Ghana's pervasive culture of neglect, the stadium was practically allowed to completely "decay." The tearing of roofing systems has exposed the deterioration of the steel frames. Toilets, offices, and hostels have all deteriorated to varying degrees.

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, revealed that the stadium rehabilitation would be done in two stages. For phase one, $3 million would be spent to prevent future degradation of the metal structure from the mid-west to the south stand.

The amount will also cover the replacement of existing faulty roofing sheets and applying a heavy-duty coating system, among others.

For phase two, Isaac Asiamah revealed that the Essipong stadium project would include the renovation of the spectator seats and electrical installations and the completion of hotel/hostel facilities and other works.

Some locals, however, are unhappy about the Essipong Stadium project and have voiced out that the refurbishment is not even close to being 20% complete, much alone 90%.

It is reported that over $45 million was spent building the stadium 14 years ago.

