Ghanaian businessmen like Hassan Ayariga and others have etched their names in Ghana's history as industrous sons of the land

Their wealth allows them to buy or build huge mansions worth millions, where they stay with their loved ones

The mansions of the seasoned Ghanaian businessmen became the talk of the town when footage of them was shared online

Several Ghanaian businessmen acquire magnificent homes worth millions, which match their status in society. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions four businessmen in Ghana who own some of the most lavish homes in the country.

Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga is one of the wealthiest businessmen and politicians in Ghana. He says his estate contains two penthouses, a gym, a 30-seat movie theatre, four kitchens, two balconies, and sixteen bathrooms. Additionally, there are two swimming pools, a barbershop, a salon, two boys' quarters, four guest bathrooms, a children's study space, and many other amenities in the residence. Many online users were astounded by the magnificent house and its opulent, high-end amenities.

Jibril

Jibril, a Ghanaian businessman, real estate developer, and CEO of the JBC 1 Group of enterprises, has flaunted his massive house on social media. He is presently one of the wealthiest young men in Ghana and is well recognized for the extravagant lifestyle he portrays on social media, notably Snapchat. Jibril displayed the interior of his stunningly decorated, all-white residence. This follows his recent purchase of a Lamborghini Huracan.

Abu Trica

A businessman from Ghana named Abu Trica has gained notoriety online for his extravagant lifestyle and unceasing displays of riches. Now that videos of his opulent residence have appeared, people are even more amazed. The enormous mansion is estimated to be one of the largest homes in Abu Trica's hometown of Swedru.

Abu Trica describes himself as a businessman and is said to have amassed his money via various business ventures. The stunning estate was a sight to behold because it featured a large pool that screamed opulence and excellent landscaping.

Dr Kwabena Adjei

Dr Kwabena Adjei is a successful businessman in Ghana and the proud proprietor of various enterprises. The most successful local beverage business in Ghana, Kasapreko, is produced by his company and sold to other countries.

Dr Adjei caused an online stir by transforming the Bronyiama family house he inherited into a castle. He added that his nuclear family does not own the home but is only for the use of the extended family.

