It is pretty sad to see massive buildings such as the Saglemi Housing Project and the Ho Youth Center abandoned for one reason or the other

Such massive projects cost a lot of money to build, so it may be challenging to refurbish them to become functional

The government and other relevant authorities must determine what projects need to be built and see that they come to completion

Ghana is replete with many abandoned building projects that cost millions of dollars. These projects are located all over the country, with funds taken from the State's coffers to construct them. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the abandoned buildings in Ghana and their location.

Saglemi Housing Project

Saglemi Housing Project. Photo credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Saglemi Housing Project in Prampram has stalled due to a decision by the government to probe the financial arrangements around the project. The Saglemi Housing Project started in 2012 and was to provide about 1,500 housing units to ease the accommodation deficit in Ghana.

It sits on a 300-acre land and costs $300 million of the Ghanaian taxpayers' money.

Ho Youth Center

Abandoned Ho Youth Center. Photo credit: Ghana Web. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Construction for the Ho Youth Center in Ho, Volta Region, began in March 2018 and was expected to be completed in February 2019, but to date, it has been completely abandoned. The 10,000-seater project was expected to provide a FIFA standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletic track, a tennis court, a basketball court, and a handball court, among others.

The deplorable condition of the Ho Youth Centre pitch. Photo credit: Rainbow Radio. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The project has now been left at the mercy of the weather and has become a cattle grazing ground. The Ho Youth Center cost a whopping $2.4 million.

KNUST Teaching Hospital

Abandoned KNUST Teaching Hospital. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Construction for The KNUST Teaching Hospital in Kumasi began ten years ago but was abandoned due to a lack of funds to complete it. The University authorities have appealed to the government to help complete the project.

The massive building was supposed to be an 800-bed hospital sitting on 71 acres. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor started the project to serve as the main hospital to the KNUST University and also serve as a referral hospital and an academic and medical research Center for the university.

Afari Military Hospital Project

Abandoned Afari Military Hospital. Photo credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Afari Military Hospital is located in the Atwima Nwabiagye district of the Ashanti Region. It is a $180 million project that has been left to rot. It was contracted in 2008, but construction began in 2014 after the hospital location was moved three times. It was expected to be completed by 2018.

It has been reported that $38 million worth of medical equipment procured for the hospital has been left to rot alongside the building.

In February 2021, the then minister-designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, while answering a question about the delay in the completion of the project, told the Appointments Committee that works on the main facility were almost completed.

He assured Ghanaians the project would be ready in March or April 2021, but it is still left in its deplorable condition as of this day.

