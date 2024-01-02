Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix, in a video, showed off the apartment he has built at Kasoa as well as the interior of the rooms and kitchen

He disclosed that it took him about three years to put the structure together, noting that the process has not been easy

Many people congratulated him in the comments section of the video

Famous Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber Zionfelix received many compliments after he shared a video of his tall apartment complex located at Kasoa.

Zionfelix shows off his apartment complex at Kasoa

In the caption of the video, Zionfelix disclosed that it has taken him three years to put up the structure and it has not been an easy road. He gave glory to God and asked for His help to make progress on the property.

"Trying to put up this property for the past 3 years has been hell for me, but we are eventually here. God has seen us through from day one till now," Zionfelix said.

He further gave hope to every Ghanaian youth out there, stating:

To every youth out there, if the charcoal seller’s son has done this then there’s hope for everyone. Let this inspire you and believe you can also do it.

The famous Ghanaian YouTuber also noted that the property will be functional in 2024 and would be open for people to rent.

"We are fully ready for 2024 but we ask God to take control and lead us to wherever He wants to take us. This is for @pafa_homes. Happy new year," he said.

In the video he shared on Instagram and on his YouTube channel, he gave his prospective clients a look into the rooms and kitchen space of the property.

Video showing Zionfelix's apartment complex in Kasoa.

Ghanaians congratulate Zionfelix on successfully building an apartment

Many people in the comment section of the video hailed Zionfelix as they thanked him for inspiring the youth. Below are some of the reactions.

@nanakaycontents4335 said:

Wow..this is massive..you are really bless to build a project like this at your age.I tap into your blessings man..✨️

@EdWaltenburg said:

Zion, you have really done well for yourself. It is inspiring and encouraging to know what you have achieved for yourself. More wins for you in 2024. Very proud of you.

@veejoe said:

This is so beautiful Congratulations Hard work pays

@jankssparks9162 said:

This guy is so good wow... planting a seed of investment for the future .... well done Zion.

@benedictoduro said:

Well done Zion . More to come. You’re inspiring some of us. Thanks.

@mztamyndtv8458 said:

Always inspiring us here in Ghana likewise those abroad too you're truly the generational leader

Source: YEN.com.gh