The government has disclosed that it is set to begin the National Rental Assistance Scheme, NRAS, to help Ghanaians rent decent houses

The Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, says the scheme will launch before the end of the year

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he ''put his head on the table'' while assuring the government's commitment to ensure the scheme takes effect before December

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The government has disclosed that it is poised to roll out the National Rental Assistance Scheme, NRAS, to help Ghanaians afford and acquire decent homes.

The said GH¢100 million project is a partnership between the government and the private sector.

The scheme is expected to assist eligible Ghanaians to pay their rent in advance, a move that will help reduce the financial burden that comes with acquiring a home.

Photos of Emmanuel Kporsu. Credit: meQasa .com

Source: UGC

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, reiterated that a Project Management Committee has been set up to ensure the scheme is rolled out before the end of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The system will be in place to help people who can be guaranteed that every month a deduction can be made from their salaries.

Kporsu stressed that the scheme is for persons working in both the private and public sectors.

What is interesting is that you can not run away with your apartment. If the loan is given to the landlord and you're staying there and cannot pay, of course, the legal process will be instituted for you to be evicted, he said.

He explained that:

One cannot run away with the money because the amount will be not be paid directly to the tenant; it'll be given to the landlord with the agreement that when you default with the government, you'll be evicted, replaced or the landlord will refund the money.

Asked when the scheme will launch, Kporsu said:

I can assure you that before December. Fortunately, I'm part of the Project Management Committee; we've set up a plan - I'm giving the end of the year but it can be next month or next two months.

Reports about Rent Control office locked up by landlord for non-payment of rent untrue

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the management of the Rent Control Department, Ghana, refuted reports that the Rent Control office at Amasaman in Accra had been locked up over non-payment of rent for five months.

In a statement issued on August 7 and signed by the Chief Rent Manager, Twum Ampofo, the government organisation established that the reports generated from rumours and wildly circulated on social media had ''no iota of truth''.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh