Management of Rent Control debunked reports that its office at Amasaman in Accra had been locked up over non-payment of rent

The Department said ''none of [its] offices has been locked up''

The Department further dismissed claims that it had rented an office space from the said landlord, Joseph Nsiah Abugri

Management of Rent Control Department, Ghana, has refuted reports that the Rent Control office at Amasaman in Accra has been locked up over non-payment of rent for five months.

In a statement issued on August 7, 2021, and signed by the Chief Rent Manager, Twum Ampofo, the government organisation established that the reports generated from rumours and wildly circulated on social media had ''no iota of truth''.

In the statement sighted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Department said:

''It has come to the attention of the management of Rent Control Department, Ghana, that there are widely circulating rumours that the Rent Control office at Amansaman has failed to pay for its rent for the past five months and as a result, the premise has been lock up.

It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of these rumours are intended to paint the Department in a negative light. Management wishes to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour,'' said the statement.

No Rent Control office has been locked up

Management of Rent Control Department, Ghana, further indicated that none of its offices has been locked up, dismissing claims that the Department rented an office space from the said landlord, Joseph Nsiah Abugri.

Read the full statement below;

Background

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, it was widely circulated that a Rent Control office at Amasaman in Accra was under lock and key.

It was claimed that the office space landlord, Joseph Nsiah Abugri, who houses the Department, said the government organisation failed to pay their rent for the past five months and as a result, had to buy padlocks and lock the facility after making an official report at the Head Office at Ministries to get the impasse resolved.

