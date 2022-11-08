There are several interesting houses in Ghana that do not follow conventional building methods and patterns

Some of them generated a lot of social media buzz; while others are tucked away in secluded locations, miles away from city life

These houses are a testament to the creativity of humans and show how architecture and construction are changing today's world

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Humans are always attempting to push the limits of their creativity in real estate, which is evident in the construction of some unique houses in Ghana. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some extraordinary houses in Ghana that do not follow conventional building methods.

Toa House

Paul poses with a Toa House under construction. Photo credit: meqasa.com

Source: UGC

When he worked with a waste recycling business after school, Paul Coffie Beboru, a Ghanaian in his 30s, got the unique idea to construct houses out of plastic bottles, which he calls Toa House. Paul thinks Accra generates enough waste yearly—2,000 tonnes—to accommodate everyone. He noted that the plastic waste-based homes he constructs are earthquake and fire-resistant.

Wheel Story House

Wheel Story House. Photo credit: TripAdvisor

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

African nations like Ghana are plagued with plastic trash. Samuel Mensah Ansah, a well-known architect in West Africa, built a home using recyclable garbage to tackle this. The Abelemkpe home is constructed from broken coffee cups, scrap wood, stone, shipping containers, toilet bowls, and electrical spools.

Nkabom House

Nkabom House. Photo credit: Inhabitat

Source: UGC

In 2014, Anna Webster, a fourth-year architecture student at the London Metropolitan University's faculty of art, architecture, and design, conceived the idea to construct homes in Ghanaian villages out of compacted mud and plastic garbage. With the help of eight foreigners and twelve natives, they built mud houses that adopted the Ashanti culture and traditional building techniques.

Aburi Treehouse

Aburi Treehouse. Photo credit: Mz Dru TV

Source: UGC

Mr Yaw, a Dutch-Ghanaian, stunned online users with his stunning, remote home called Aburi Treehouse, hidden deep in a forest in Aburi. Mr Yaw added that he built the structure so that people may find some calm away from the clamour and bustle of the metropolis. The surrounding land is untouched wilderness with little to no outside intrusion.

Cheapest Homes in Ghana Made From Unique Materials Like Raffia Palm and Earth

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the cheapest homes on the market in Ghana, which were made of unique materials. Ghana's real estate market is quite costly, yet numerous inexpensive homes are constructed of unusual materials. As an alternative to traditional concrete blocks, people are now choosing to construct with recyclable materials, including shipping containers, raffia palms, and dirt. The construction of houses out of recyclable materials is progressively changing Ghana's infrastructure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh