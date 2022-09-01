Ghana boasts of expensive gated communities and residential neighbourhoods which are exclusive to the wealthy and powerful in society

The houses in such places cost millions of dollars and can only be afforded by very few people like politicians, businesspeople and foreign nationals

Such communities for the wealthy offer premium amenities for their inhabitants, which alienate them from the daily troubles of the average person

For both natives and foreigners, Ghana is a lovely place to live. Some neighbourhoods in the country are more desirable than others because of the services they provide and the kind of people that live there. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghana's most expensive communities where the rich stay. Check it out below.

Airport Hills

The community of Airport Hills. Photo credit: buildformltd

Source: Twitter

Airport Hills is one of the nation's most exquisitely planned estates. It is not far from Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The gated community is the most affluent and exclusive area of Ghana. Foreign investors and many top earners in the nation are vying for homes for rent in this neighbourhood.

Trasacco Valley

Trasacco Valley. Photo credit: trasaccovalley.com

Source: UGC

Trasacco Valley needs no introduction. The estate is one of East Legon's most upscale neighbourhoods. The valley is in harmony with nature and provides its residents with a regulated serene environment. Trasacco Valley is regarded as the top estate neighbourhood in Ghana, containing the most opulent and sought-after homes in Ghana and across West Africa.

Dzorwulu Estate

A residential community in Dzorwulu Estate. Photo credit: Huis Africa

Source: Twitter

Dzorwulu Estate is a lovely planned neighbourhood, bordered to the north by Achimota and east by Spintex Road and Airport City. Most of the wealthy inhabitants in this area have private security guards on staff, making it a haven for security-conscious people. Properties in Dzorwulu Estate can cost millions of dollars because of the neighbourhood's central location.

East Legon

A gated community in East Legon. Photo credit: Amabea

Source: Twitter

East Legon is home to important individuals, including ministers of state, MPs, international football players, and other dignitaries and celebrities. As a result, the area has a high level of order and security. Due to its location, properties in East Legon are highly valued and sought after. Many real estate professionals view East Legon as one of Accra's premier hotspots.

