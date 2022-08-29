Some powerful women like Theresa Oppong Beeko sit at the helm of affairs in deciding the fate of the real estate industry in Ghana

They are the founders of real estate companies which have built several houses and gated communities in the country

These powerful women are contributing to solving Ghana's housing deficit which sits at almost 2 million units

Ghana is blessed to have powerful and influential women in its real estate sector who are helping to solve the country's housing crisis. Such women manage large real estate companies that have helped shape the country's landscape and residential patterns. YEN.com.gh mentions the women below in this story.

Theresa Oppong Beeko

Theresa Oppong Beeko, Founder, Manet Group. Photo credit: Ghana Talks Business

Theresa Oppong Beeko is the founder of the Manet Group. The Manet Group comprises Manet Paradise (a three-star hotel resort), Manet Construction (a real estate development business) and Manet Towers Limited (a sole-purpose company for the provision and management of office accommodation).

Theresa Oppong Beeko established the real estate company in 1994. It is one of the biggest real estate companies in Ghana.

Delores Sekyere

Delores Sekyere, Executive Director of Ghana Prime Properties. Photo credit: Delores Sekyere

Delores Sekyere is the Executive Director of Ghana Prime Properties. In an interview, Delores talked about how she found herself in real estate. She started a real estate business because she has direct knowledge of the strain and difficulty of searching for property in Ghana while helping a family member find a place to stay.

Delores said that she was immediately drawn to the real estate market since she understood it was a difficult and dynamic field that needed more dependable companies to lead in the trade.

Akua Nyame-Mensah

Akua Nyame-Mensah, Managing Director of Lamudi. Photo credit: HireClub

Akua Nyame-Mensah is the Managing Director of Lamudi. Lamudi functions as an online platform for property buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate agents to transact business. The platform aims to modernize the property sector by making the house-hunting experience smoother for all parties.

Lamudi has 28 branches across the globe. Akua Nyame -Mensah set up the Ghana branch in 2013 and has been at its helm ever since.

