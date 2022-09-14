Commuters and drivers have been warned to expect some traffic hiccups during the next three months on the La-Teshie-Accra road

The Ministry of Roads and Highways announced that the closure takes effect from Thursday, September 15, to Thursday, December 15, 2022

The traffic halt is a result of the construction of a new, two-thirds-lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon

For the next three months, drivers and commuters on the La-Teshie-Accra road have been advised to anticipate a significant level of vehicular traffic. The Department of Urban Roads, on behalf of the Roads Ministry, released a statement urging drivers on the La-Teshie-Accra route to take note of all traffic control signs that would be placed at notable locations along the road.

La-Teshie-Accra road to be closed for bridge construction. Photo credit: Joy Online

The Office also urged drivers to take alternative routes to their destinations. Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, asserts that the decision is necessary because a new bridge over the Kpeshie Lagoon is being constructed.

The Department Of Urban Roads explained that the construction project would take place from Thursday, September 15, to Thursday, December 15. As a result, Ing. Amoo-Gottfried encouraged drivers to comply with the traffic control signs posted at planned locations along the road.

The Department of Urban Roads expressed regret for any trouble the construction work may have caused.

