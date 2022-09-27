Many people lament the enormous financial burden placed on single mothers in the absence of the fathers of their children

However, there are some single celebrity mothers in Ghana who have defied all odds by acquiring opulent mansions which have been the talk of the town

Their mansions cost millions of dollars and boast ultramodern features such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and others

Being a single mother may be challenging, but some single celebrity mothers have paved the way for other single mothers to be motivated to work hard to achieve similar feats of success. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some single mothers who have bought or built plush mansions for themselves.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah was once married but has divorced and is doing very well for herself and her son. When a video of her stunning home at Trassaco estate appeared online, it quickly became a hot topic. The home includes a VIP area, a swimming pool, a walk-in closet, a contemporary kitchen, an office, a smart toilet, and other gadgets.

Mzbel

Mzbel poses infront of her mansion. Photo credit: MzbeL

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, dominated Ghana's music industry for a long time, especially in the early 2000s. In 2020, she posted a photo of her newly acquired property. The residence is a one-story structure with images of the songstress positioned around the edges of the exquisitely planned and painted house.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, is the proud mother of twin boys and a girl. In a video, she showed off her opulent home and cars, giving people a sneak peek into her high-class way of life. Afia was captured on camera leaving the elegant and well-maintained property with pride before getting into a Mercedes Benz that was waiting for her outside.

