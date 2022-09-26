Celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Emelia Brobbey have "set the internet on fire" following their release of videos showing their plush mansions

These celebs are very wealthy, so they can afford the finest mansions that money can buy both in Ghana and abroad

Their mansions boast ultramodern facilities and have been the talk of the town for several days after they were shown on the internet

Some Ghanaian celebrities have caused a lot of online stir after videos of their home tours were released on social media. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions three Ghanaian celebs who dazzled fans worldwide with a virtual tour of their magnificent properties.

Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah became a trending topic online after a video of her gorgeous property in Trassaco estate near East Legon in Accra surfaced online. The footage showed Jackie giving Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds a tour of the home following the latter's recent vacation to Ghana.

According to Luchy Donalds, Jackie Appiah's home was a castle rather than a typical mansion. In her excitement, Luchy displayed several interior spaces that had never been shared online.

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, an actress, television host, and musician from Ghana, has shown off some parts of her home in a video. Together with the lighting, the architectural design of the living room and dining room ceilings lit up the entire space. The footage showed the magnificent outside area of the property as she left, and the evergreen carpet grass demonstrated that it had been well-maintained.

Cheddar

Businessman and real estate tycoon Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, acquired a $7 million house in the heart of the Bel-Air neighbourhood on the Westside of Los Angeles, California, USA. He claims he got the idea for the house from a trip to the Versace House in Italy. Cheddar visited his pricey $7 million Bel-Air property in an eye-catching video that he posted on his TikTok profile.

He rode a camel, surrounded by his entourage, and arrived at the magnificent home elegantly. The young businessman, who likes to call himself "The Prince of Africa," was clothed in opulent-looking robes and looked like a prince.

