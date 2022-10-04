People need to visit apartments that they want to rent, but there are instances where it will be impossible to do so, like if one is out of the country

There are ways to rent an apartment still and make a good decision without physically visiting the property

Knowing the right things to do would minimize the risk of renting bad apartments or being scammed by dubious real estate agents or landlords

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There are specific rules to adhere to if you want to rent an apartment but cannot physically visit or tour it because you are out of town. In this story, YEN.com.gh shows you how you can investigate and tour a building without actually entering.

A lady (right) smiles as a relative (left) shows her the apartment she has rented on her behalf. Photo credit: FG Trade and David Espejo

Source: Getty Images

Research The Neighbourhood

Start looking at potential communities for your future home. It will be easier to drive around the neighbourhood if you reside nearby. However, you can browse the community online if you are abroad or out of town. In addition to standard Googling, consider seeing whether someone provides virtual tours on YouTube.

Ask for a Live Video Tour

Ask your real estate agent or the property owner by phone whether they can give a live video tour of the property (through Facetime, Skype, or any other video service) to get a better sense of it. Setting a time for this is necessary and highly beneficial. This will allow you to view the apartment and meet the real estate agent and landlord virtually. It is also an opportunity to ask any questions you may have.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Research Reputation of Property

When you finally settle on an apartment after looking at the images and videos online, check out the apartment's reviews online to find out what others say about the property. Additionally, this is a beautiful opportunity to get opinions from nearby friends or relatives. They could have further knowledge about the area or apartment to give, or they might know someone who does.

4 Smart Things People Should Do Before Renting An Apartment In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about what people should do before renting an apartment in Ghana. People should consider more factors when renting an apartment than just the number of rooms it has.

They can do some things to determine whether they would enjoy their stay in their new apartments. It is crucial to make a checklist and ensure that up to 80% of the items on the list correspond to your ideal house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh