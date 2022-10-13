Most people have a checklist of features to look out for when searching for an apartment to rent in Ghana

However, getting a good landlord is a sure indicator of whether one would enjoy their stay in their new apartment

There are some factors that can serve as measuring sticks in determining whether a potential landlord will be a good one

You may be eager to move into the ideal home you have found and can't wait to design the apartment to your taste. Nevertheless, before you jump for joy, you must investigate the landlord. Even the most attractive apartments may be a nuisance to live in if the landlord is not a good one. Below are some factors to look out for when searching for a good landlord.

A landlord posts an eviction notice on the door of his tenant. Photo credit: Siraj Ahmad

Source: Getty Images

Talk To Current Tenants

The most effective technique to learn about a landlord while researching a place is just knocking on a few doors to speak with current inhabitants. At first, it might feel a little strange. However, people are often pleased to assist and complain about the landlord since they know what it's like to have a bad landlord. Make sure you are prepared with a few inquiries about the landlord and ask specific questions.

Check Out Social Media

Apartment buildings frequently have social media pages on sites like Facebook and Twitter, where they build communities for their members to discuss and point out observations. These fora are informative since you can observe what people are saying and what concerns about the landlord are frequently raised. It is suspicious when several tenants post about the same problem.

Seek Out Past Tenants

This one is a little more challenging because it might be difficult to identify a past renter. However, if you inquire around, you might be able to connect with former renters. If any other tenants in the building are communicating with former tenants, they may be prepared to put you in touch.

Ask any former tenants you come across why they left and any concerns they had with the landlord (if any). Since they don't have to deal with the landlord anymore and aren't as concerned that saying something unfavourable would come back to haunt them, they could come out as a little more trustworthy than current occupants.

