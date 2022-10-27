It can be an arduous task for landlords to rent out their apartments to co-tenants, especially when it comes to collecting money from them

However, there are various ways by which property owners can smoothly do business with co-tenants for all parties to be satisfied

Knowing what works and what doesn't work will save landlords from a lot of stress when dealing with co-tenants

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It can be challenging to rent to co-tenants. Landlords may wonder how the various aspects of renting, such as security deposits, rental payments, and screening tenants, would be handled. Here are some guidelines for landlords to follow.

Landlords can handle co-tenants without stress. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt and andresr

Source: Getty Images

Make roommates jointly liable for the lease

The renting lease should list the names of all renters and have their signatures. Ensure that the renters are held jointly accountable in your lease. This effectively treats each renter as a single individual, making the other housemates equally liable for any lease violations committed by one of your tenants. Although it may not appear fair from the renters' perspective, it is a normal clause that provides a greater incentive for everyone to abide by the lease's requirements.

Ask for a tenant representative

Request that one tenant serves as your main point of contact. The tenant representative will handle any communications with you regarding the property. This will save you time and make things like scheduling maintenance and repairs easier because you won't need to have individual talks with each renter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Demand for full rent payment from them

You should insist on receiving a single payment for the entire rent amount to maintain the principle of treating all tenants equally. This will minimize your participation with specific renters and lessen the likelihood that you'll become involved in any financial disputes among the tenants. If one of the renters is having trouble paying the rent, they will need to discuss it with their roommate.

Be Empathetic, Responsive, And Other Ways That Landlords Can Improve Their Relationships With Tenants

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about three ways landlords can improve their relationships with tenants. Deliberate efforts must be taken to maintain the goodwill of the landlord-tenant relationship since it may be difficult to handle. Landlords need to maintain good relations with renters since they are the hosts. If a landlord mismanages his relationship with his tenants, the news will soon get out to other possible renters, and the landlord will soon go out of business.

Source: YEN.com.gh