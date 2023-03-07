South Africa has opened the continent's biggest man-made beach, which is purported to be seven times bigger than a football field

The beach opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is part of the $551 million Munyaka Development, featuring 5,020 residences and 4,200 jobs

Baldwin Properties launched the project, and it is expected that 4,200 new jobs will be created throughout the development

Baldwin Properties in South Africa has recently opened Africa's biggest man-made beach in Johannesburg as part of its Munyaka Development in Waterfall City, which features a crystal clear lagoon.

South Africa opens the biggest man-made beach in Africa. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

According to the CEO of Baldwin Properties, Steve Brookes, the project will create 4,200 new jobs throughout the development, which is scheduled to be finished in 2033. He added that the development will have 5020 units when finished, but 1000 have already been built and are occupied.

The development contains around 30,000 square meters of the crystal-clear lagoon and is the largest in the southern hemisphere. It was created in collaboration with Crystal Lagoon, which has the patent for these lagoon improvements and is situated in Chile.

Netizens react to the news of the man-made beach in South Africa

Popular Twitter page Africa Facts Zone posted about the man-made beach, which attracted several comments.

YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@MkomanaWe said:

Munyaka is a Zimbabwean name. Zimbabweans are running the South African economy now.

@SphaMeetsWorld commented:

Munyaka - The residential development in Waterfall, Midrand, with over 5000 apartments. The absolute GHETTO

@Umzulu_Onemali remarked:

Waterfall city is doing crazy things! To think, 7 years ago, only the mall of Africa existed, but today, it is a whole city with a CBD. Keep growing, Johannesburg ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@MathopeEdward added:

It should be strictly South Africans...our fellow Africans tend to destabilise our progress. I know Nigerian planning to sell some stuff within.

