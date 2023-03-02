A TikToker made a video about how she toured the biggest hotel in Africa with 400 rooms located in the Eastern Region of Ghana

The video showed impressive hotel features like the pool area, restaurant, and luxury apartment suites

The TikToker confessed that the hotel was still under construction and would have many more features when completed

A Tiktok user with the handle @melwinkle broke the internet when she shared a video of her stay in a hotel in Ghana purported to be the biggest in Africa with 400 rooms. She posted the video and added the location as Rock City Hotel-Nkatia, Eastern Region.

A lady tours a luxury hotel in Ghana. Photo credit: @melwinkle

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the lady toured some aspects of the hotel and flaunted its impressive features, such as the pool area, restaurant and luxury suites. She stated that a standard room in the hotel costs GH¢1020.

The TikToker wrote her hotel review as an accompanying text to the video. It read:

The largest hotel in Africa with 400 rooms, Rock City is located in the mountains in the Eastern Region. The scenery is very beautiful, and the environment is peaceful. The food was okay, 3.5/5 and the service was very nice, 4/5✨. The town has some nearby tourist sites, such as Stone Age Park and a waterfall, which I couldn't visit. They are still building more rooms and amenities.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the hotel

The video impressed several netizens, who took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Mr D commented:

One of the best hotels in Ghana

tracyMens@gh said:

This hotel dier stop oo. It hurts me that I lost the videos I took when I went there for my holidays

Abena esinam remarked:

Wow! A very serene environment

Angebell Charles opined:

I loved every moment there

Rock City Hotel: Africa's biggest hotel located in Ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh