TikToker, @jahbainatty, shared a video on social media of how a woman pulled down a church building after giving them the land to build on it

According to the video, the church member gave them the land to put up a building, and she came back after eight years to reclaim her land

It is further stated that she did not allow the church to salvage anything before the destruction took place

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikToker, @jahbainatty, has shared a sad incident on social media of how a woman destroyed a church building after giving them the land to build on. It is reported that after she gave the church the land, she returned after eight years to reclaim it. It led to a scuffle, and she brought an excavator to pull the church building down.

Woman demolishes church building. Photo credit: @jahbainatty

Source: UGC

In the video, a group of people gathered around the site where the excavator was tearing down the church building. A woman was also heard lamenting and saying loud prayers to God, calling for justice. Several netizens reacted to the video on social media.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

user657732026831 said:

Ow. A least they should have allowed them to pick thier stuffs

Officialnanayaw said:

Nothing is for free on this earth. The church should have given the owner money even if she refused to take it

Adams Jabaro added:

The woman has been programmed by the pastor’s stories that’s why she’s talking like that

patadu869 said:

Don't joke with God's work . When nothing happens to them, I fear for their generations. Hmmm God have mercy

veronicaamoasi895 opined:

I pray that the merciful God will help you understand what He meant by forgive your enemies.

Man Allegedly Demolishes Home He Built for Bae After She Ends Things

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a man tore down the house he built for his girlfriend after their relationship fell apart. Recently, a Twitter user used the app to broadcast a video of a lovely house being destroyed by an excavator.

The article said a wealthy businessman demolished the home since the person he built it for left him. Many locals who commented on the clip have questioned why he didn't just sell it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh