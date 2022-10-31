A Ghanaian man shared on TikTok how he had to renovate his house all over again upon his return to Ghana

In the video, he explained that he did not like the black tiles on the porch, so he had to have them all removed

He engaged the services of friends and handymen to perform some work around the house until it was to his satisfaction

A Ghanaian TikToker, @i_get_hope, shared on social media how he was unsatisfied with his house in Ghana upon his return. To spec things up, he had the tiles on the porch and corridor removed and decorated to his satisfaction.

He added that he had to go to town to buy new doors for the house, along with the new tiles. The TikToker explained that the house had to go through a complete makeover, hiring carpenters and painters to add the final touches to the renovation.

Several netizens were impressed by the final look of the house, while others said they preferred the initial black tiles.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

queenyorke3 said:

Ghana is hard, Ghana is hard, but people are doing renovations, eei

user553757292245 commented:

but the black tiles looks better than the white to me

blessedcandy71 added:

I also don’t like black tiles because it is more common at the cemetery

Nash beauty palace opined:

The black is the best in Ghana now so I don’t know who advised u to remove it

Mseven enquired:

eiiiii money is sweet oooooo. pls can i have the broken tiles for my room?

Nana_poquaa commented:

Just like my husband. He dislikes black tiles and anything with golden designs . He prefers white stuff

