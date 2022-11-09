Renting an apartment as a first-time renter can be an arduous task when one does not know what to do

Many first-time renters are only concerned about the rental charge without considering the other things that come with it

Some factors other than rent price must be considered so that renters can have an enjoyable stay in their new homes without stress

One of the most exciting periods in people's lives is when they have enough money saved to begin looking for their first rental property. Nevertheless, your dream house involves more than just the price shown in the real estate advertisements. One may suffer financial constraints if they don't fully understand all the extra expenses related to renting a house. YEN.com.gh mentions a few below.

There are several other costs associated with renting, apart from the rent price. Photo credit: The Good Brigade and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Paying to secure the services of an agent

If you're hiring a rental agent, ask how much they charge as commission and viewing fees. In Ghana, most agents charge a 10 per cent commission on one or two years' rent advance and a viewing fee for all the properties they will take you to. Be sure to know how much you are paying agents, aside from the funds to rent an apartment.

Is the water usage included or separate?

It's critical to understand what the rental fee covers and doesn't. Ask the landlord to point out where water use expenses are stated in the lease. Ask how much water you may use each month before getting charged for more if it is included. These specifics should be stated in the contract.

Is electricity included?

The same guidelines that apply to water consumption also apply to how much energy is used in a home or apartment. Some homes use a prepaid electricity meter, so you'll need to pay upfront for your first month's usage. You may more effectively plan your budget for the transfer to your new home if you know these details.

Maintenance

The majority of renters aren't accountable for sewage or external building maintenance. The contract should contain details outlining which property components are your duty to maintain and which are the landlords. It's a good idea to go over each of these clauses in the contract before you sign it. Verify that you will be able to afford the necessary upkeep.

