A Ghanaian YouTuber shared with netizens some questions they should ask when renting an apartment for the first time

She said she realized that there is so much information that first-time renters are not privy to, which could be because they were not searching enough

One question she advised people to ask was to find out whether the water constantly flows at the apartment

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian YouTuber, The Antwiwaa, has made renting an apartment easier by sharing some questions first-time renters should ask before paying for their first home. The YouTuber said it seemed first-time renters did not have enough information about the rental industry, either because they were not searching enough or there was not much information.

Woman shares questions first-time renters should ask before paying for an apartment. Photo credit: The Antwiwaa and LindasPhotography

Source: UGC

The Antwiwaa shares some questions with first-time renters

The YouTuber explained that the questions she was sharing with renters were questions she wished she knew and had asked when moving into her apartment. The Antwiwaa added that she did not want people to make the same mistakes she made, and that was why she was sharing the questions with them.

How Often Does Water Flow?

The first question she said people should ask is what the water situation in the area is like. People should ask whether there is a constant flow of water. They should find out if the apartment makes water provisions if it is irregular.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Is The Area Prone To Flooding?

Another question people should ask is if the area is prone to flooding. She added that people should look out for watermarks at the base of a house or paint wearing off at the bottom, which could signify that the house is prone to flooding.

Find Out The Maintenance Policy In The Apartment

The Antwiwaa added that people should find out how waste is disposed of, whether each person is responsible for their waste disposal, or if it is a collective responsibility along with other tenants. One must also find out how the exterior of the apartment is cleaned.

The YouTuber went on to list seven other questions people should ask before renting an apartment. Watch the full interview below.

Construction Expert Gives Advice On Why People Should Not Buy Uncompleted Buildings

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a well-known YouTuber and construction expert shared why people shouldn't buy uncompleted homes on social media. He added that renting or purchasing land would be preferable to buying an unfinished structure because doing so would save money. His claims piqued the interest of other internet users, who posted their opinions in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh