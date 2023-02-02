A woman called Nana Afua wowed many when she flaunted the stunning apartment complex she built out of shipping containers

Nana Afua, who is the designer behind the project, explained that they built the apartment complex for short-rentals

Several netizens were impressed by what the young lady had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A woman called Nana Afua proudly flaunted the gorgeous apartment complex she built out of shipping containers. She explained in an interview with Build with Amoaa on YouTube that the apartment complex will be used for short-term rentals.

A lady transforms shipping containers into a stunning apartment complex. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

She explained that it was not an easy task as there were a lot of things to consider before arriving at the final result on display. The designer explained that they first had to build the foundation for the structure before transporting the containers to the site using a truck.

According to Nana Afua, the containers were placed on each other when they arrived and the team had to start demarcating the rooms in the interior. The video showed the construction process such as cladding and roofing among others.

Nana Afua took her interview host on a tour of the completed project and flaunted various areas such as the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the short-term shipping apartments

Several netizens were impressed by the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@wisdomaddo8515 said:

Two beautiful African queens leading us into modern and financially comfortable accommodations. God richly bless you all

@kmore2020 commented:

This is what we should be viewing…what a way to help the problem of homeless and poverty☀️

@jsdstudio6546 added:

As an architect, this is a lovely small building and the cladding fits well with the surroundings. Great video

