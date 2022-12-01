Popular YouTuber and construction expert, Africa Building Hub, took to social media to share why people should not buy uncompleted houses

He explained that buying an uncompleted building comes with several costs, so it would be better if people rented or bought land to build a house

Several netizens were intrigued by his assertions and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Popular YouTuber and construction expert Africa Building Hub shared eye-opening tips with people who want to acquire property by revealing that buying an uncompleted house is never an option. He advised people to rent or buy a plot of land to build a house than buying an uncompleted home.

Building expert advises people against buying uncompleted houses. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

Africa Building Hub gives reasons why people shouldn't buy an uncompleted house

The first reason he gave on why people should not buy uncompleted houses is that if they do, they may end up spending twice as much, especially when they take a mortgage to buy the house. In that sense, they must repay their home loans and spend money renovating the property.

Secondly, he said that renovating is very expensive, especially for people buying a property for the first time. The YouTuber explained that when people begin the renovation process, they will realise there is a lot to pay for. He went on to list five other reasons that will discourage people from buying an uncompleted house.

Watch the full video below.

Netizens share their thoughts about buying an uncompleted house

Several netizens were amazed by the revelation and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

@bsdguy said:

Those are all great reasons not to buy uncompleted projects in any country!

@dianajackson3652 remarked:

Thanks, cause I had a lot of things I wanted to ask about unfinished houses

@benjaminghartey7352 enquired:

Thanks for the education. I'm looking at starting a hostel, but I'm unsure how to start. Can you help out?

