A popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer called Twilight has caused a stir on the bird app with an opinion he shared

According to Twilight, paying national service personnel is an act by the government that does not add up

He stated that even if they must be paid, the delay of salaries should not warrant any agitation from the personnel who are supposed to be serving their nation

Twilight, a vibrant Ghanaian young man on Twitter has caused a shake on the platform with a somewhat controversial tweet that he put up regarding the national service personnel.

According to Twilight, he does not see the need for people who are supposed to serve the country, to be given allowances for their service.

He explained that that particular period of their lives was supposed to be a sacrifice dedicated towards the country's development, so receiving a reward for it does not add up.

Twilight, a Twitter influencer and national service personnel Photo credit: @the_marcoli_boy via Twitter; myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

"The Government paying allowances to people who are supposed to be serving their Nation will never make sense to me. NSS should be free," he said.

Twilight further added that the money the service personnel are given is not a salary, which means work should not seize if the government fails to pay at one point.

In his own words:

NSS Allawa isn't salary but an allowance for serving the Nation, if it doesn't come keep quiet and serve the Nation, it's your duty.

What Ghanaians are saying about Twilight's call for NSS to be free

Twilight's words, as expected, generated a lot of reactions in the comment section. Below were some comments shared by Ghanaians.

@Donradikal mentioned:

Even student Nurses are taking allowances..Learn and get money; how much more those buying waakye and gob3 for us.

@kayiadom indicated:

The government itself is supposed to be serving the people and the people are supposed to be serving the country. In other words, money no be problem.

@Elormdeezy said:

Why won’t we say Ghanaians are part of their own problems? Elsewhere, students are even offered allowances and that maketh much sense but meagre allowances for exiguous exigences are unnecessary?? Really? OMG! God save us

See Twilight's first post below:

See the second post below:

