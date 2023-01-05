A video showing the method a man intends to find a wife in Ghana has got tongues wagging on social media

In the viral video, the moving pick-up vehicle was captured with the inscription "wife wanted" on the bucket

Netizens have shared diverse opinions with some asking whether this is how to get a wife in this modern era

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mixed reactions have greeted a video depicting how a Ghanaian man is going about his quest to find a woman to marry.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @godfred881 showed a moving vehicle with the bold inscription “wife wanted” on the rear bumper of the car.

Bachelor advertises his search for a wife Photo credit@godfred8811/TikTok @Morsa Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The person in his bid to also prove his seriousness added 2 numbers for potential wives to call for enquiries.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on what they see as a new strategy aimed at finding love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For some, this was a great way to tell the world that you are a bachelor and you are ready to mingle.

Others also said women who will try calling the number will be deemed as desperate hence the man should change his approach in 2023.

The video which was captioned 'wife wanted in 2023' had raked over 2000 likes and 100 comments at the time of the report.

REGGAE_lyrical

Advertising paa ni

Richie

eiiii serious ooo.

Ewuradwoa Brown

Wanted for contract or what eii

Efia Odo Ba

Eii asem oo

Borngreat Jay Snypes

before you take the number,check who's sitting at the front seat before.....we don't want crying

Ernesto

Eiiii asɛm no ayɛ critical

Kuku The Farmer

Wife needed. not wanted. Wanted means his wife did something and she is wanted

zab villa

2023 everything will be simple

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh