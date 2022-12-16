Popular YouTuber Jasmine Ama relocated from Australia to permanently live in Ghana and make content for social media

She shared some advice with people who want to buy a house in Ghana based on her experience of acquiring a home when she moved to the country

Several netizens thanked Jasmine Ama for her timely advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts

YouTuber Jasmine Ama has made it easier for people who want to buy a house in Ghana by sharing advice that would guide them in the home-buying process. In a video she posted on her YouTube channel, she shared how she bought her house in Ghana and detailed what the process was like.

YouTuber advises people who want to buy a house in Ghana. Photo credit: Tavel Noire and Devtraco Plus

Source: UGC

The first advice Jasmine gave was that people needed to find genuine real estate companies to buy from, although that could be costly. However, if they wanted to buy a house from an individual, then they needed to do due diligence and ensure that the person and all documents related to the house are legitimate before giving out any funds.

Watch the full video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Jasmine added that she preferred buying a house to constructing one because, at that time, she was based outside Ghana and did not have the time for back and forth regarding land-related issues. Also, she would not have been in Ghana to supervise the building of the house.

Netizens react to the real estate advice shared by Jasmine Ama

Several netizens were thankful for the advice and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few below.

Welton Property Advisory said:

You certainly made a good investment considering the land/property value appreciation in the past 10 years. A lot to learn for prospective new homeowners, especially expats.

Voyageur du Monde commented:

Jasmine, I am so proud of you. Enjoy your home. Such a wise move!

Vimac08 added:

Enjoyment! I love the simple and peaceful life you’ve created for yourself. Lovely home. Well done Sis, we are all behind you. Stay blessed xx

trooper remarked:

You did a phenomenal job house hunting. You're an amazing young lady. Pay the "haters" no mind. They were never intending to help you.

Construction Expert Shares How Ghanaians Can Build A House For GH₵50,000

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a well-known building expert on YouTube showed how anyone could build a good home for GH₵50,000. The expert acknowledged that while it was difficult, it was not impossible. His claims piqued the interest of other internet users, who posted their opinions in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh