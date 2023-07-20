The dream of owning a house or a landed property one day causes many Ghanaians to save and prepare for the building

This is because many assume it will take long to complete their dream houses and furnish it to their taste

However, it has taken less than a year for some others to put up their dream houses and furnish it

A Ghanaian rapper called Okese 1 has disclosed that it took him half a year to build an eight-bedroom house at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Okese 1 said that he had built two other houses before starting the one that took him six months to complete and furnish.

The other two have been rented out. However, he will live in the third one, which he has constructed.

"This is my fourth house. I have an uncompleted one close by and three finished houses. It is an eight-bedroom house. Each floor has four bedrooms. It took me six months to build. Those who watch my Snap can testify."

"The first is around Tech. It is a four-bedroom house. The second one is also a four-bedroom house. I have rented them out," he added.

On the cost of his building, Okese 1 told Zionfelix that he is not ready to state the price. He, however, said that the swimming pool in the house cost him GH¢70,000.

"People have been asking me what is the price but I don't want to disclose it. But it was really costly because I put in a lot of money. The pool alone cost me GHC70,000"

He added that the fourth house, when completed, will also be rented out to people.

Ghanaian living in America builds $300,000 mansion in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian man who built a $305,000 mansion in a year and a half at age 27.

At the time he was building the house, Rush Asare lived in the United States of America and contracted a company in Ghana to oversee the building for him.

When he completed the building, the former American military man moved back to Ghana to live in his four-bedroom mansion.

Biracial couple move from US to Ghana to live in $130K house

Meanwhile, a biracial couple relocated to Ghana from America after they completed their home.

Maxwell and Kimberly Mensah said it cost $130,000 to build their home in Ghana. They explained that the building cost was high because they decided to use the most expensive items for the house.

The couple have a farm near the house where they grow their own food and rear their own animals.

The Mensahs have also dug a borehole and are non-reliant on the Ghana Water Company Limited for water supply.

