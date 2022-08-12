Ghana is a mystical land where several of its villages have strange histories and bizarre practices which are not known in other places

A lot of Ghanaians may not have heard about the unique story of these villages because they are not well documented

It is important for Ghanaians to uphold the heritages of such places and to tell the story, which can make the villages become tourist sites for international travellers

Ghana has everything from precious minerals to towns with a unique history and bizarre cultural practices. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights unpopular towns in Ghana whose stories will leave mouths wide open.

The Village Of Mafi Dove

Pregnant women in Mafi Dove are transported outside the village to deliver their babies. Photo credit: Joojo Cobbinah

Pregnant women are not permitted to give birth in the Ghanaian village of Mafi Dove because it is thought that doing so will displease the gods. Nevertheless, some expecting mothers choose to travel in great discomfort at the last minute to uphold the tradition. However, some women are beginning to question the custom and demand that they be let to stay to give birth.

The Adamrobe Village

The village of Adamrobe. Photo credit: Gabriel Ahiabor

Deafness and dumbness are so prevalent in Ghana's village at the base of the Akuapem hills that it may be considered the town with the highest concentration of deaf people.

Residents of the village communicate with sign language. Photo credit: Gabriel Ahiabor

According to Gabriel Ahiabor, the town became a special site for deaf people for hundreds of years. As a result, the townsfolk developed a local sign language used by hearing and deaf people daily.

Little is known by direct evidence about the incident of deafness in the village.

Paga Village

A young boy sits on a crocodile that is considered to be sacred. Photo credit: Tales Of Africa

The Paga village in northern Ghana boasts a sacred water body where people can pet and sit on crocodiles. The crocodiles aren't harmful and are sacred creatures, making it possible for children to play with them.

A man tries to position himself well on the crocodile. Photo credit: Tales Of Africa

Without fear, locals wash their clothes as little children play in the pond near the crocodiles' deadly jaws. Surprisingly, none of the 110 crocodiles at the sacred site have ever attacked a human.

