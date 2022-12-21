An African-American man called Tyrone Jamar shared his inspiring story of moving from America to set up a medical clinic in Ghana

He explained that moving to Ghana to establish a health facility was a passion for him, not a means to make some quick money

Several netizens were thankful to him for his good heart and wished him all the best in his endeavours

In an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on YouTube, an African-American man called Tyrone Jamar shared how he left his glamorous life in America to build a medical facility in Ghana to help people. Tyrone asserted that the medical clinic he had built was not a means to make quick money but a result of his passion.

According to Tyrone, the clinic, which is called American Rejuvenation Clinic, offers hormonal replacement therapy, anti-ageing services, preventative medicine and much more.

Netizens react to the video of the medical clinic

Several netizens were impressed by the clinic and what the man had accomplished. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Benchley Barney said:

This is why we in the diaspora need to go home and help improve the economy in Africa! Thanks to this brother for making the move and doing big things!

78 Vette commented:

I’m a nurse and this gives me some inspiration. Wishing him the best with both ventures. Great interview Vanessa

Fred Bortey Kyeremeh added:

A very business-minded guy. He will be very successful in GH. He's accepted the bottlenecks in the business environment and has mapped out strategies to succeed. He's here to stay and will do much better in GH than he would have in the States. Man of many business talents. Keep it up

Babs Dads remarked:

He's my friend and one of the best people you will ever come across. Everything he says about himself is so true. He's a person with a good heart

