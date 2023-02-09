A video showing the St. Theresa's Hostel in KNUST, which many believe is Africa's most expensive students' hostel, has caused an online stir

Many complained about the hefty price tags attached to the single and shared accommodation spaces that the hostel provides

Many people expressed that spending a lot of money on accommodation was unwise when the school fees were relatively inexpensive

The St. Theresa's students' hostel accommodation on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) premises in Kumasi has caused an online stir because of the hefty prices of the rooms.

St. Theresa's Hostel is regarded as the most expensive in Africa. Photo credit: EducationWeb and Voice of Knust

A Facebook page called Voice of Knust posted a photo of the hostel facility on social media and mentioned the prices of the various rooms in the hostel. The lowest price mentioned was GH¢ 5,500 paid each by four people sharing one room, while the highest cost was GH¢ 16,000 for a one-in-a-room.

YouTuber Albert Ferrari also made a video of the hostel and took netizens on a virtual tour of the various rooms. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to photos and videos of the pricey students' hostel

Several netizens were amazed by the prices of the rooms and took to social media to express their opinions. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Kwabena Fosuhene said:

St. Theresa lived a selfless life, even to the point of sharing whatever she had with the vulnerable in society. The name should be removed quickly to be named after one as selfish as King Leopold ll of Belgium.

Rebecca Dwommoh remarked:

Why are people complaining? Some things are for some people only. Rent what you can afford. They are not forcing people to go and stay there, anaaa? The students who stay there don’t even look for jobs after school if their parents can afford them.

Elormpriscy Govina commented:

Me zooming in to check if students are there eiiiiii

