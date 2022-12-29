A young lady on TikTok posted a video showing her excitement about the house that her parents have been sending money to build in Africa

The TikToker toured the house and showed netizens the bedroom, living room and dining area among others

Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @theropamak could not hide her excitement when she finally visited the house her parents built in Africa. Many abroad-based parents are weary about sending money back home to build a house because they are not sure about what to expect upon their return.

Woman tours house her parents built in Africa. Photo credit: @theropamak

Source: UGC

The excited young lady shared a video of the house on social media, showing various areas like the living room, staircase, dining area and bedroom. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

Several netizens were impressed with the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Sara said:

My parents finished another one but my mom doesn't like how it's built so we're gonna build another one

tas908 commented:

My parents casually renovating a whole house and making an apartment complex in Bangladesh but I'm stuck in a shared room

Mishaaa❤️‍ added:

My dad's house in Brazil is almost done but he can't even replace our half-working toaster

remarked:

My mother stopped sending money because they keep spending it on other things

Following opined:

My parents say they’re going to live in it once I and my brother graduate and move out. LIKE HOW ABT NOW ITS A MANSION

Source: YEN.com.gh