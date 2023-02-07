A TikTok user impressed many when he shared the video of a plush mansion that his abroad-based dad built in Africa

The TikToker took netizens on a virtual tour of the property and flaunted its impressive features for all to see

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @j.durugo proudly flaunted his abroad-based dad's house in Africa, which amazed many. He posted the house on social media and captioned it "tour of the house my dad built in Nigeria".

A TikToker flaunts his dad's mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @j.durugo

Source: TikTok

The video he posted showed some members of his family in the property's living area with several bags of luggage. He then took netizens on a virtual tour of the house and showed areas such as the dining area, kitchen, bedrooms, balcony, bathroom and others.

The TikToker confessed that their house in Africa was bigger than the one they lived in America.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

Several netizens were amazed by the plush house of the TikToker's dad and took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Lena Liz asked:

He planned out his retirement well. Your generational wealth. What’s your plan?

raissa_artista commented:

Tell your dad that his unknown nieces and nephews from the internet are proud of him. They don’t hear it enough. I’m serious

Lex enquired:

How much did your dad spend? Because I'm ready to build mine

Lilian remarked:

This house is truly majestic. A work of art!

