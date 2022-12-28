A TikToker shared a video showing how impressed she was with the huge house her abroad-based parents built in Africa

She confessed that they had a little party going on with lots of family and friends to have a housewarming celebration

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A TikToker has given abroad-based parents hope that they can confidently build a decent house back home by flaunting the mansion her parents built in Africa. According to @realpradap, her father built a huge house as a place for relaxation anytime he was in the country.

A TikToker flaunts the mansion her parents built in Africa. Photo credit: @realpradap

She confessed that they held a small party with family and friends to mark the achievement. The video showed the magnificent mansion with a huge compound and several people admiring the property.

Netizens react to the video of the house

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the plush mansion and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Lewis Smith said:

I keep seeing these videos of y'all basically telling me to come home. I'm listening, ancestors, and I hear y'all

Aya commented:

Americans are always saying that we live less than them. Meanwhile, they're paying rent

Grace remarked:

My family and I used to live in DR Congo. My dad was a lawyer and we had a huge mansion. I'm so mad we moved to America

جني opined:

When I go back and the house that my parents built don't look like this, I’m done

