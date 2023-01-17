Popular Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, shared a video on his YouTube showing an ultramodern stadium in Kumasi that belongs to a Ghanaian millionaire

The stadium, Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, can hold about 12,000 people and has several impressive facilities

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the stadium and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams impressed many when he shared a video showing a state-of-the-art private stadium called Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Bosomtwi, Ashanti Region, that belongs to Ghanaian millionaire called Dr Kwame Kyei.

A Ghanaian millionaire owns an ultramodern stadium in Ghana. Photo credit: Saddick Adams and GHANAsoccernet

Source: UGC

The stadium can accommodate about 12,000 people and has impressive features like floodlights and two gym facilities. There are renovation works ongoing at the stadium like the construction of a VIP section befitting international standards.

The video also showed some parts of the stadium such as the dressing rooms, bathrooms, the football pitch and many others.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the ultramodern stadium facility

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the Ghanaian millionaire's stadium and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Dennis Brown said:

I love this stadium for one reason, "the colours of the stadium". It's not like the one-way stadium colours our governments keep building across the country

JC commented:

Great. Well done to Dr Kyei for investing in a football stadium. He should make the stadium a multiuser facility, eg. music events, church and traditional activities etc. This will bring in much more revenue.

3saana asa added:

This man has part of my vision. I was planning on building a bigger stadium and rent it to the nation because our leaders are refusing to think

Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium and Other Beautiful Stadiums in Ghana and Their Capacity

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some of Ghana's biggest stadia and their capacities. Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Sports Stadium are two stadia in Ghana that host national sporting events that draw large crowds. The numerous stadia constructed around Ghana can hold the throngs of football fans that come to support their favourite clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh