A TikTok user shared a video of how she was having the time of her life in Ghana by flaunting her luxury apartment in the country

She took netizens on a tour of the property and flaunted its many impressive features like the swimming pool and ultramodern kitchen

Several netizens were impressed by the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @thatbougieauntie amazed many when she shared a video showing the exquisite apartment where she stays on her visit to Ghana. She took netizens on a tour of the apartment, starting from the gate entrance and ending at the balcony.

African-American woman flaunts her luxury apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: @thatbougieauntie

Source: UGC

The video showed some of the apartment's appealing features such as the swimming pool, ultramodern kitchen, living area, bedroom and balcony. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's luxury apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the African-American woman's elegant home in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Warlord said:

Don't show too much sister. Those haters are still around. As far as they know we sleep on trees and ride on lions

Bujìa asked:

This!!! I just came across your TikTok on your gorgeous apartment. Do you know any realtors I can contact as I’m keen to buy a holiday home in Ghana x

user7314766564475 commented:

To all foreigners in South Africa, please go to Ghana.They need you

kimbeauty718 added:

No, I don't wanna look at it from here. I want an invite sis ...it's beautiful. Bless up

Ma Ka remarked:

Why they don't show us this Africa in the media!! Only the war, poverty, dust, and the jungle.

Source: YEN.com.gh