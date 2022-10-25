Medikal shared a video on his Instagram that showed his expensive East Legon mansion with a large pool and a compound filled with luxury cars

The rapper made the video as he headed out for town while his new banger 'Scarface' played in the background

The footage exited many AMG fans, who admired Medikal's fashionable looks and his luxury home

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, in a recent post he shared on his Instagram page, made a video promoting his brand new song 'Scarface.'

The song talks about luxury and fashion. The video Medikal made depicted just that as it featured his expensive East Legon mansion.

Photos: Medikal flaunting his mansion Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

The footage showed the beautiful interior of his home, his large compound and his swimming pool.

Medikal looked like he was heading out for town as he was well dressed in fashionable attire and made his way to his vehicle with a travelling bag. On the compound of the house sat a couple of luxury vehicles.

The rapper acquired the beautiful edifice around November last year. He moved in with his wife, Fella Makafui, and beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong, whose name is customised on the large swimming pool.

Medikal has made good money from music over the years as he has consistently released massive hit songs and has been booked for shows all over the globe. It is no surprise that the AMG rapper could afford such a grand building.

Fans Fawn Over Medikal

disturb_waguan21 was impressed with the video:

They don’t know oooo Father ❤️ SWAG CHECK #FORGET EVERY BODY

blockboi_dc also wrote:

Nice on there

rankingjohnney commented:

U are Demi god

yrnhangoutdc also said:

Forget everybody @Amg Medikal song be song of the moment Scarface

Source: YEN.com.gh