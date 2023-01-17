A TikToker with the handle @robynnicolefergus shared a video showing how she gave her bathroom a complete makeover

The video showed how she broke down the walls and the entire old bathroom to embark on a renovation process

Several netizens were impressed by the final look of the bathroom and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @robynnicolefergus impressed many when she shared a video showing how she gave her old bathroom a whole new look. The old bathroom looked clumsy while the new bathroom had a more polished look.

A TikToker shares how she gave her bathroom a facelift. Photo credit: @robynnicolefergus

Source: UGC

The video showed how the old bathroom was broken down and some hired professionals began the work of plastering the floor and walls, fixing tiles and finally giving it a whole new look.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the renovated bathroom.

Several netizens were impressed by the wholesome bathroom renovation and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Emma said:

I thought about doing something like this!! but I think I'll miss my bath!!

Freddie commented:

This is very nice. It is almost the same as the one I want to do but I am worried about the window by the shower. Isn't it going to rot or rust?

Thaakir Frieslaar added:

In my honest opinion, the tiling could have been done neater

007bond_girl enquired:

Can I ask how much this cost?

Golden Bee Homes confessed:

What a transformation!

