Celebrated Canadian rapper Drake had his magnificent Los Angeles mansion broken into and the suspect has been arrested

The house was constructed in 2001 and boasts several impressive features like 10 bedrooms, and 18 bathrooms and sits on 24,000-plus square feet of land

The house got broken into while Drake was away in New York, staying at the pricey Mark Hotel which costs $ 75,000 per night

Popular Canadian rapper Drake became the subject of social media attention when his sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills was broken into by a burglar. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the home invasion.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place a week after Drake went to New York, where Page Six reported that he stayed at a costly $75,000-per-night penthouse at the Mark Hotel. His security staff allegedly phoned the police when they saw a suspicious individual leaving the celebrity's home carrying something.

Before the police arrived at the residence, the suspect escaped, so they scoured the neighborhood for many hours before finding a man who matched his description. Law enforcement officials said that the individual was found going up the street while still in possession of the allegedly stolen item from Drake's residence.

Drake reportedly spent up to $75 million to acquire the 10-bedroom, 22-bath house from English music star Robbie Williams only last year. Constructed in 2001, the mansion and guest houses boast 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's mansion was taken off the market because of a fire outbreak after being listed for $4.45 million

