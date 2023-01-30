A Hohoe Magistrate Court has ordered two landlords, Francis Ahiaho and Samuel Tenkpor, to build a toilet facility in their home

The two landlords were dragged to court for putting their faecal matter in plastic bags and dumping them behind their dwelling and bathing areas

The magistrate court has ordered the two men to construct a toilet facility by February 27, 2023, or face punishment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

By February 27, 2023, Francis Ahiaho and Samuel Tenkpor, both landlords, must construct a toilet per a Hohoe Magistrate Court ruling. They were taken before the court for failing to build a home toilet and for piling up plastic bags of faecal waste behind their residence and bathroom.

Sad man and a toilet facility. Photo credit: Skyy Power FM; Getty Images: Maskot

Source: UGC

While Ahiaho submitted a guilty plea, Tenkpor tried to defend himself by offering a guilty with justification plea. The judge granted them bail in the amount of GH₵1,000 with two sureties each, and they will be back in court on February 27 to receive their sentences.

In his testimony before the court, which was presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, the prosecution, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, said that the defendants were household leaders who had inherited the property from their late father.

He claimed that on February 2, 2022, a group of environmental health officers in charge of the area found, during a routine house inspection, that the two accused persons had dumped their waste throughout the house, particularly at the back of their living rooms and the bathroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to Mr Azila-Gbettor, the police informed the wife of the first accused person about the nuisances on their property in front of another woman who lived in the same home. The two accused people, according to him, requested a one-month extension when they were brought to the office on February 4, 2022, so they could construct latrines for their homes.

Landlord wrongly put on death row for 20 yrs because of tenant released, discovers brother sold his 6 houses

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a landlord was wrongfully imprisoned and put on death row because of a tenant. A former death row inmate has recounted his moving story, detailing how a tenant cost him 20 years of his life. Hatibu Hussein Kifunza was wrongfully detained, found guilty, and sentenced to death before receiving a presidential pardon. After being set free, the guy would learn that his six homes had been cheaply sold by his brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh