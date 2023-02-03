A TikTok user amused several netizens when she shared a video showing how her dad was excited to travel to Ghana

According to the TikToker, the abroad-based dad was on his way to visit the house he has been building for the past five years

Several netizens found the video to be funny and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post

A TikTok user with the handle @bellina.o shared a hilarious video of how her abroad-based dad was travelling to Ghana to visit the house he has been sending money to build for the past five years.

An abroad-based man excited to return to Ghana to see his house. Photo credit: @bellina.o

Source: UGC

The video showed the man at the airport with several bags of luggage surrounding him and giving a thumbs up to the camera. The video then showed him walking into the airport with a huge smile on his face to catch his flight.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the Abroad-based Ghanaian man

Several netizens were amused by the video with many saying that the man will be disappointed when he goes back and realises that there is no house built in his name. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Bellina asked:

Why do all Africans dress up just to sit on an aeroplane for hours? Aren’t you uncomfortable

Eddie ⚽️ commented:

My parents always say we will go to Ghana soon but then a year goes by and they say it again and again and again

Anissa Monique remarked:

Update us on the house, we wanna see if they ate his money and built him a hut

Jules opined:

5 years is even good. My dad has been building his house for 20 years and the only thing finished is his money

Abroad-Based man shows how disappointed he Is with the house his Relatives built for him in Africa

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikTok user called @albatross6666 posted a video on social media to convey his dissatisfaction with the house his family had built for him in Africa.

He explained that he had been remitting funds to build a house for the family back home but was surprised to see it really take shape. The man said his family had provided him with a photo of a stunning mansion as the property they were constructing for him, but when he arrived in Africa, he was dismayed to discover two huts instead.

Source: YEN.com.gh