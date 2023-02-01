A Ghanaian man has melted hearts online after he proposed marriage to her girlfriend in a special way

In a video on TikTok, the man popped up the question to her girlfriend at the Accra Mall in the full glare of the public

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the pair with many praying for their turn

The reaction of a young Ghanaian lady after his boyfriend proposed marriage to her in public has sparked emotions online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @proposalgh captured a moment where the man and his girlfriend had apparently gone out to have dinner at the Accra Mall.

As they waited to be served, a mascot approached the lady, knelt beside her and gave her a rose flower.

Man proposing marriage to his girlfriend at Accra Mall

That move then prompted the man who in turn stood up from his seat, bent a knee and brought a ring asking the lady to be his wife.

At this point, the lady who did not anticipate any such occurrence was enveloped in emotions as she shyly stretched forth her hand for his future husband to put a ring on a finger.

Ghanaians congratulate them

The beautiful moment caught the attention of people at the mall as some of them took out their phones to capture the rare spectacle.

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated them whereas others also tapped into their blessing.

stargir58:

I tap into yr blessings mate Loretta

lylashal

my mouth open everytime i come across such videos on TikTok ,, congratulations

@ roseyhawa:

I want the guy in the wine Lacoste to do same to his fiancé

@AKORA Nortey:

Love is a beautiful thing

guddytitus:

this is the second time am seeing a proposal video on my Fyp this morning.... is this a sign Lord

BOUJIEE:

Not people sitting there asking themselves when will it be my turn

Man proposes to girlfriend at the hospital

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a marriage proposal in front of a hospital has got many gushing online.

This was after the lady got a surprised proposal from her man as they left the hospital after being discharged with their surviving newborn.

The engaged lady's mum who shared a video of the lovely moment on TikTok said that her daughter had actually delivered a set of twins on July 21, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh