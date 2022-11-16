A TikToker, @albatross6666, made a video on TikTok to express his disappointment with the house his relatives built for him in Africa

He explained that he had been sending money back home to build a house for the family but was disappointed to see it in real life

The man said they had sent him a picture of a beautiful mansion as the house they were building for him but was disappointed to see two huts when he came to Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikToker, @albatross6666, has amused netizens on social media by telling the story of how his relatives tricked him into sending money to build a caricature of a house. He explained that they had sent him a beautiful picture of a mansion that they claimed to be building for him. Yet, he was disappointed to see two small huts as the house they had actually built for him.

Man shares a sad story of how his relatives deceived him with the house they built for him. Photo credit: @albatross6666

Source: UGC

He shared a piece of advice with netizens who were thinking about sending money to relatives to build a house in Africa for them to desist from doing so. He said it was better for them to go and put up the houses themselves to avoid touching stories.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Several netizens sympathised with him and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

LekanO said:

It's the village twin tower... sorry bro.

added:

Not just in Africa, it happens everywhere in this world. Don’t trust anyone.

csalva commented:

I know its a joke..but it actually happens in reality..never trust family!! never

Abroad-Based Woman Displays The 4 Storey House That Her Parents Built In Africa: "This Is Nice!"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an abroad-based woman toured the mansion that her parents built in Africa. A TikToker named @bimpeoduwule showed a video of her parents' four-storey mansion they built in Africa. She displayed the home's outside and inside spaces in the video, including the living room, kitchen, and other features. Several internet users expressed their admiration for the house in the comments section after seeing it on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh