Ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo put his Cheshire mansion in the UK up for sale after his contract with the UK-based club was terminated

The seven-bedroom property boasts several impressive features, such as six bathrooms, an indoor pool and a cinema room

Ronaldo now plays for the Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and was accommodated at the plush Four Seasons Hotel, occupying a massive 17 rooms with his family and friends

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to part ways with his $6.6 million Cheshire mansion in the UK after leaving the England-based club for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The sprawling seven-bedroom property boasts six bathrooms and other impressive features.

Cristiano Ronaldo's $6.6 million Cheshire home. Photo credit: right move

Source: UGC

The 23-acre estate has a tennis court, swimming pool, and a movie theatre. The elegant property has a beautiful leisure suite, a guest barn with two bedrooms, and a paddle tennis court. In addition, the plus mansion accommodates a wine shop, an annexe with its bedrooms, and three reception rooms.

The cinema in Ronaldo's Cheshire home. Photo credit: right move

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The residence also has a gym, sauna, six-person jacuzzi, shower facilities, a relaxing room and an indoor pool. Four vehicles may fit in the garage, and there is plenty of space for additional cars on the long driveway.

The indoor pool in Ronaldo's Cheshire home. Photo credit: right move

Source: UGC

The superstar, whose contract with Manchester United expired last November following a fiery interview with Piers Morgan, will make $208 million annually in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hauling truck too big to enter the Portuguese star's $6 million Cheshire mansion in the UK

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the moving truck meant to pack Cristiano Ronaldo's belongings from his Cheshire mansion in the UK got stuck in the driveway. Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave his previous club Manchester United after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan was made public. As such, Ronaldo dispatched a moving truck to pack his belongings from the $6 million property in Manchester to his new home. However, the enormous truck could not complete the task since Ronaldo's home's entrance needed to be bigger for the vehicle to fit through.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh