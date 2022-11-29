Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with his former club Manchester United after the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan came out

As a result, he sent a hauling truck to pack his belongings from his $6 million mansion in Manchester to his next destination

Sadly, the huge truck was not able to carry out its work because the entryway to Ronaldo's house was too narrow for the vehicle to pass through

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines lately when he said some unwholesome things about his former club, Manchester United, in an interview with Piers Morgan, which led to the team relieving him of his place as a player.

Truck got stuck at Ronaldo's house when it arrived to pack his belongings. Photo credit: The Sun and The Mirror

Ronaldo sent a hauling truck to carry his belongings from his $6 million Cheshire mansion, which resulted in futility. Last Friday, the enormous vehicle spent an hour attempting to enter to retrieve items from the $5 million rental property in Cheshire where Ronaldo lives with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children.

That comes after the player's $350,000 Bentley Flying Spur and $180,000 Cadillac Escalade were placed onto a carrier and taken away last Tuesday. However, the hauling truck had to depart this time without any cargo.

The large vehicle could not turn down the narrow private lane leading to Ronaldo's residence. It ultimately gave up after an hour of snaking its way onto the property while clogging up traffic.

To get to the home and load away Ronaldo's belongings, which include a sizable trainer collection valued at $60,000, a smaller vehicle will now need to be hired. While Ronaldo is in Qatar, decorators will make minor adjustments to the $47,000 per month property that Georgina, 28, is renting.

