Famous whiskey maker Jack Daniel's has been ordered to stop building a new barrel house amid a controversial fungus outbreak

Reports indicate that residents are furious as their homes are infested with an uncontrollable black "whiskey fungus" produced by the whiskey factory

It is said that the fungus plaguing the community grows on outdoor surfaces exposed to ethanol vapour

A Tennessee county in the USA has ordered popular whiskey maker Jack Daniel's to stop building a barrel house in Lincoln County immediately.

Lincoln County locals are upset about the company's intentions to construct barrel houses because their homes and property are infested with an uncontrollable black "whiskey fungus" that feeds on evaporated alcohol.

In a court order dated February 23, the chancellor of Tennessee's 17th District Chancery Court directed Lincoln County to issue a stop-work order for the new Jack Daniel's barrel building.

The decision, according to Insider, came during a contentious discussion concerning the function of Jack Daniel's barrel houses in the neighbourhood between locals and representatives of Lincoln County. Nearby residents have expressed concern about the growing fungus on homes, cars, street signs, and other surfaces.

It is said that the lawsuit was submitted by a resident called Christi Long, claiming that since 2018, Brown-Forman Inc., the parent company of Jack Daniel's, has illegally built six barrel houses. She alleged that Lincoln County failed to take proper action to prevent the illegal construction of the barrel houses.

Some residents confessed how the fungus had affected them. One resident, Patrick Long, said he had to spend around $10,000 a year power-washing his residence with water and bleach solution.

